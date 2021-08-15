QB Quinn Ewers officially on Ohio State football team

The five-star quarterback will wear No. 3 for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quarterback Quinn Ewers is officially an Ohio State Buckeye.

The university confirmed Sunday that the five-star quarterback has officially enrolled in classes and is an official member of the football team. He will wear No. 3 for the Buckeyes.

Ewers was the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class until he decided to skip his senior year of high school in Texas to enroll at Ohio State.

According to reports, the decision was based on Texas rules that prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsements and sponsorships.

The NCAA in July adopted rules for athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.