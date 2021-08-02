QB Quinn Ewers bypassing senior year, enrolling early at Ohio State

Ewers, who was the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class, verbally committed to Ohio State back in November.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he is foregoing his senior year of high school in Texas to enroll at Ohio State a year early.

In a Twitter post, Ewers said he would soon be completing the course needed to graduate from Southlake Carroll High School.

It was reported last week Ewers was considering early enrollment because of Texas rules that prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsements and sponsorships.

In July, the NCAA adopted rules for athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Ewers reportedly has endorsement offers that will make him nearly a million dollars over the next year.

In his post, Ewers said he preferred to complete his senior season, but he made the decision after speaking to his family and those who have his best interests in mind.

"This is not just a financial decision; this is about what is best for my football career," he wrote. "At 18, and with one final class about to be completed to earn my high-school degree, I feel it's time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me."

Going into his senior season, Ewers had thrown for 73 touchdowns and 6,445 yards in his two seasons as a starter.

Ewers, who was the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class, originally committed to Texas before flipping to Ohio State.

At Ohio State, Ewers would step in late to an ongoing competition to replace first-round draft pick Justin Fields this year.