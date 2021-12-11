Pickerington Central's Alex Styles commits to Ohio State

According to 247Sports, Styles is the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 1 safety and the top player in Ohio.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Central safety Alex “Sonny” Styles announced Saturday he has committed to Ohio State.



Just ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup against Purdue, Styles announced his decision on social media.

According to 247Sports, Styles is the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 1 safety and the top player in Ohio.

Styles is following in the footsteps of his father Lorenzo Styles. The former NFL player played three seasons as a linebacker for Ohio State.