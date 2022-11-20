Ohio State campus prepares to host the 'The Game' by crossing out M's

Saturday's game between the two undefeated teams is highly anticipated by both sides as the winner of the matchup will go on to the Big Ten championship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has started preparing campus to welcome its rival team, the ❌ichigan Wolverines, ahead of The Game this week.

Part of the preparation for the annual game is using tape to cross out the letter "M" around campus. From billboards to plaques to buildings, students say it's tradition to cover the letter, and it helps them get in the spirit for the heated rivalry.

The rivalry between the two teams originated in 1897 after they clashed on the field. Since then, both Ohio State and TTUN have seen their fair share of wins and losses to each other.