Olave, Wilson, Garrett and Harrison named to preseason award watch lists

Four Ohio State Buckeyes were named to two preseason award watch lists on Monday.

Four Ohio State Buckeyes were named to preseason award watch lists on Monday.

Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award is given to the outstanding player in college football each year.

Defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the outstanding defensive player.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell will be announced on Nov. 1 with the list narrowed down to three finalists on Nov. 22.

Winners for both awards will be announced on Dec. 9 during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards.

2021 Ohio State football preseason honors

CB Sevyn Banks

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

OT Thayer Munford

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

WR Garrett Wilson