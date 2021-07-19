Olave, Wilson, Garrett and Harrison named to preseason award watch lists

Four Ohio State Buckeyes were named to preseason award watch lists on Monday.
Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.
The Maxwell Award is given to the outstanding player in college football each year.
Defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.
The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the outstanding defensive player.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell will be announced on Nov. 1 with the list narrowed down to three finalists on Nov. 22.
Winners for both awards will be announced on Dec. 9 during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards.
2021 Ohio State football preseason honors
CB Sevyn Banks
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
DT Haskell Garrett
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
OT Thayer Munford
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
- Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
- Maxwell Award watch list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
WR Garrett Wilson
- Maxwell Award watch list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele