Chris Olave, Thayer Munford first-team AFCA All-Americans

The duo joins three teammates as first-team All-American Buckeyes in 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two more Ohio State Buckeyes have earned first-team All-American honors this week.

Wide receiver Chris Olave and Thayer Munford were selected to the American Football Coaches Association.

The duo joins wide receiver Garrett Wilson, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and kicker Noah Ruggles as first-team All-American Buckeyes in 2021.

Olave has caught 65 passes for 936 yards with 13 touchdowns. He broke the school career mark for touchdown receptions this season and currently sits at 35.

Munford is part of the offensive line that has been the foundation for one of the nation's best offenses.

Ohio State ranks No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

Munford has started 44 games in his career and played in 56 over his career.

Ohio State had a total of 13 players honored as an All-American performer this year, including second- and third-team players and five freshmen All-Americans.

Ohio State All-American Honors

First Team

WR Chris Olave – AFCA

OL Thayer Munford – AFCA

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere – FWAA, CBS Sports

WR Garrett Wilson – FWAA, The Athletic

K Noah Ruggles – ESPN

Second Team

WR Garrett Wilson – AP, Pro Football Network

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere – AP, The Athletic, Walter Camp

WR Chris Olave – AP, Walter Camp, FWAA, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network,

OL Thayer Munford – AP, CBS Sports

K Noah Ruggles – AP, Walter Camp, AFCA, CBS Sports

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – The Sporting News, Pro Football Network

DT Haskell Garrett – AP

Third Team

QB C.J. Stroud – AP

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – AP

OT Dawand Jones – Pro Football Network

Freshmen All-Americans