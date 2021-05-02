Ohio State's new 2021 schedule: New game dates, opponents remain the same

The Big Ten Conference announced a revised schedule for the 2021 season which shifted around some games for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes will play the same nine Big Ten teams as they were previously scheduled but some dates were moved around.
Ohio State will still open the season at Minnesota and close at Michigan. The rest of the conference games were shifted.
You can see the full schedule below and the previous opponents.
2021 Schedule (former schedule)
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska)
Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue)
Oct. 16 – Off
Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)
Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)
Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)
Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State)
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game