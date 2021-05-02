x
Ohio State's new 2021 schedule: New game dates, opponents remain the same

The Buckeyes will play the same nine Big Ten teams as they were previously scheduled but some dates were moved around.
Credit: AP Photo/Al Goldis
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, right, catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Michigan State's Kalon Gervin (18) and Xavier Henderson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.

The Big Ten Conference announced a revised schedule for the 2021 season which shifted around some games for Ohio State.

Ohio State will still open the season at Minnesota and close at Michigan. The rest of the conference games were shifted.

You can see the full schedule below and the previous opponents.

2021 Schedule (former schedule)

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon 

Sept. 18 – Tulsa 

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska)

Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue) 

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)

Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)

Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)

Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State) 

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game