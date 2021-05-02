Ohio State's new 2021 schedule: New game dates, opponents remain the same

The Buckeyes will play the same nine Big Ten teams as they were previously scheduled but some dates were moved around.

The Big Ten Conference announced a revised schedule for the 2021 season which shifted around some games for Ohio State.

Ohio State will still open the season at Minnesota and close at Michigan. The rest of the conference games were shifted.

You can see the full schedule below and the previous opponents.

2021 Schedule (former schedule)

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska)

Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue)

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)

Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)

Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)

Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State)

Nov. 27 – at Michigan