Ohio State's all-time interceptions leader Mike Sensibaugh dies at 72

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Mike Sensibaugh, a member of the 1968 national championship team, passed away on March 31. He was 72.

The three-year letterwinner was born in Cincinnati and came to Ohio State as part of the famed “Super Sophs” class that led the Buckeyes to the championship and an undefeated season.

A two-time All-Big Ten selection and an All-American in 1970, Sensibaugh still holds the Ohio State career record for interceptions and tied for single-season interceptions.

His 22 career INTs are the eighth-most of any player in FBS history.

In his three seasons, the Buckeyes went 27-2 and won at least a share of the Big Ten title every year.

Following his college career, Sensibaugh was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1971. He played five seasons there before finishing his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He had 27 career interceptions in 92 games in the NFL.

In 1997, Sensibaugh was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame and was chosen in early 2000 to Ohio State’s All-Century Team by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.

Sensibaugh is survived by three children: a son, Doug, and two daughters, Amy and Cara. He had five grandchildren ranging in ages from 17 to 24 years old. Sensibaugh was also the step-father to Michael and Ben Krause, whose families included seven additional grandchildren.

He and his wife, Dana, were married for 29 years at the time of his passing.