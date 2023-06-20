Tight end Zak Herbstreit hospitalized, Ohio State says

While it is not known why he was admitted, school leaders say his condition was described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced that tight end Zak Herbstreit was hospitalized on Tuesday.

The university told 10TV that Herbstreit was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. While it is not known why he was admitted, school leaders say his condition was described as stable.

Zak is one-third of the first three-generation family of players in the school’s history.

He’s the son of Kirk Herbstreit, a leading college football announcer and analyst for ESPN. Kirk and Jim Herbstreit, Zak’s grandfather, were each captain of the Ohio State football team and Zak’s mother was an Ohio State cheerleader.

When playing Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee, Herbstreit had four career touchdown receptions. He was named first-team all-region as a senior.