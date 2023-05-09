WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles press conference | Ohio State-Youngstown State week

The Buckeyes are coming off a 23-3 against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday to start the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are speaking with the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's home opener against Youngstown State.

It was a sluggish performance from the Buckeyes, who led 10-3 at halftime and 13-3 until late in the third quarter. The Buckeyes pulled away late to extend the FBS' longest active winning streak in a series to 28.

Watch Coach Day's weekly press conference:

Kyle McCord played most of the snaps behind center for the Buckeyes. He finished 20 of 33 with 239 yards and one interception.

“I thought it was all right,” McCord said of his performance. “I thought there were some good plays, some bad plays. I want to look at the film and see where I can improve."

Coach Ryan Day thought the whole offense could have played better. Even the Buckeyes established stars struggled.

Williams rushed seven times for 25 yards, TreVeyon Henderson added 47 yards on 12 carries and All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two passes for 18 yards. Harrison also hurt his left shoulder in the first half and had a touchdown catch nullified by an illegal touching penalty in the second half.