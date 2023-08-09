LIVE UPDATES: Youngstown State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. has two touchdowns as the Buckeyes have found a bit of a rhythm on offense.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 28 - Youngstown State 7 | 2nd quarter | 3:06

The Buckeyes are starting to roll now. McCord's third touchdown of the day goes to Emeka Egbuka to give Ohio State a 21-point lead.

(11 plays, 90 yards, 4:37 TOP)

Ohio State 21 - Youngstown State 7 | 2nd quarter | 9:07

Henderson is on the board! The junior running back took it in from yards for the touchdown. Quarterback Devin Brown was in on that drive. He completed two of six passes for 13 yards and also rushed for 13 yards.

(13 plays, 60 yards, 4:51 TOP)

---

Ohio State 14 - Youngstown State 7 | 1st quarter | 1:20

Marvin again! Ohio State marches down the field and McCord finds Harrison Jr. for his second TD of the game. This one goes for 39 yards.

(4 plays, 93 yards, 1:22 TOP)

---

Ohio State 7 - Youngstown State 7 | 1st quarter | 7:42

The Penguins respond. Quarterback Mitch Davidson found Max Tomczak for a 36-yard reception to get into Buckeye territory. A few plays later, Davidson kept the ball and ran in from six yards out.

(11 plays, 75 yards, 5:52 TOP)

---

Ohio State 7 - Youngstown State 0 | 1st quarter | 13:34

That didn't take long. After a few runs from TreVeyon Henderson, Kyle McCord tossed a 71-yard touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. to take the early lead.

That was Harrison's longest touchdown reception of his career.

(4 plays, 76 yards, 1:20 TOP)

---

Five Buckeyes are unavailable for today's matchup: