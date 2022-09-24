x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

The Buckeyes open up conference play against the Badgers under the lights of Ohio Stadium.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 7 - Wisconsin 0 | 1st quarter | 12:13

Another quick start for Ohio State after starting back on their own 12. C.J. Stroud completes three passes for 73 yards before Miyan Williams punches it in from the 2-yard line. (6 plays, 88 yards, 2:41)

---

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 9 others out

Ohio State will be without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a second time this season.

The wideout was injured against Notre Dame and made his return last week against Toledo.

There are nine others out including cornerback Cam Brown.

Click here to view the full list

---

Dark Night in the Horseshoe

We're approaching the end of September which means two things: The weather gets cooler and it's time for conference play.

This year the Buckeyes open up against the Badgers.

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out