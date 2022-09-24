LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 7 - Wisconsin 0 | 1st quarter | 12:13
Another quick start for Ohio State after starting back on their own 12. C.J. Stroud completes three passes for 73 yards before Miyan Williams punches it in from the 2-yard line. (6 plays, 88 yards, 2:41)
---
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 9 others out
Ohio State will be without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a second time this season.
The wideout was injured against Notre Dame and made his return last week against Toledo.
There are nine others out including cornerback Cam Brown.
---
Dark Night in the Horseshoe
We're approaching the end of September which means two things: The weather gets cooler and it's time for conference play.
This year the Buckeyes open up against the Badgers.