Buckeyes to wear all-gray alternate uniforms against Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University revealed the alternate uniforms the Buckeyes will wear in its game against Michigan State.
The Buckeyes tweeted photos of their all-gray uniforms with scarlet accents, including numbers and a traditional striping pattern. This is the first time the team has worn an all-gray jersey with scarlet accents.
The newest alternate uniform will feature a steel-gray jersey and pants, a slightly darker shade than usual. The uniform will include Ohio State's home stripe pattern on the sleeves and pants. The team will wear its traditional helmet.
The Buckeyes are 26-7 wearing an alternate uniform with seven straight wins in them at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are 15-2 all-time wearing alternates at the 'Shoe.
The game against Michigan State is also Military Appreciation night.
Ohio State will take on Michigan State on Nov. 11 at Ohio Stadium at 7:30 p.m.