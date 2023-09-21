'This isn't just another game': Ohio State releases hype video for Notre Dame game

This is the fifth straight time since 1996 that two of college football's biggest brands will meet while both are ranked in the top 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes are getting ready for their biggest test of the season in a primetown showdown Saturday against Notre Dame in South Bend.

"This isn't just another game."

Ohio State has released its hype video for the Top 10 matchup, voiced by Buckeye defensive greats A.J. Hawk and Jame Laurinaitis.

"This entire game is through us. How fast we play, how hard we play, is through us," head coach Ryan Day says in the video. "When we go on the road, it's going to take everyone we have."

This is the fifth straight time since 1996 that two of college football's biggest brands will meet while both are ranked in the top 10. The Buckeyes have won five straight in the series, including 21-10 last year in Columbus. Their last loss to the Irish was in 1936.

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman, who already has 13 touchdown passes, will go against an Ohio State defense that has allowed a total of 20 points through three games. Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord has found a nice rhythm with six TD passes the last two weeks.

