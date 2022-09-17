LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Injury report released
For a second straight week, it will be a waiting game to see if wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming play for Ohio State.
Both are listed as game-time decisions for the Buckeyes tonight.
Additionally, there are 10 players that will be unavailable.
The five-game homestand to start the 2022 season rolls on for Ohio State as they host Toledo for an in-state matchup.
This game marks the final nonconference game for the Buckeyes this year before they open up Big Ten Conference play against Wisconsin. (Reminder: Wear Black next week).