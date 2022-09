Let us turn to Chapter III.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Everybody needs to understand we're building toughness every single day."

How tough are you? That's the question that kicks off the next chapter for Ohio State.

This week's trailer gets us hyped up for the final nonconference game of the season with the in-state game against Toledo.

"From the first snap, we will play fast, we will play violent and we will play angry."