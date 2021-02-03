Ohio State to start practices March 19, spring game scheduled for April 17

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a date set to begin spring practices.
The Buckeyes will start practice on March 19 and are holding April 17 as the date for a spring game, according to Associate Athletic Director Jerry Emig.
Emig added there were no details at this time regarding fans attending the game.
Ohio State canceled their spring game last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team went on to play a shortened season winning their fourth-straight Big Ten Championship.
They defeated Clemson in the Sugar Bowl before losing in the National Championship Game against Alabama.