Ohio State to require annual contributions for most season tickets starting in 2022

The new pricing system is to help fund the Buckeye Club, which helps fund scholarships for student-athletes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will require an additional annual donation in order to purchase season tickets for most of the seats during the football season, starting in 2022.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics said the plan is for Ohio Stadium is to be divided into six zones, with each area needing an annual per-seat contribution and ticket price.

Under the plan, Ohio State said the per-seat contribution will range from $0 to $1,500.

About 52% will have an annual per-seat contribution of $250 or less.

The Department of Athletics said more than 14,000 seats will be available to the public without the additional per-seat contribution.

"The process to select parking will also transition into a more equitable process for season ticket holders, who will now have a selection window to choose a parking lot based on their giving level and priority points," the Department of Athletics wrote in a release.

Student season tickets would not require the additional cost and remain at $34 per game.

The Department of Athletics is recommending no price increases for season tickets in 2021.

For the 2022 season, the Department of Athletics is asking for ticket prices to range from $710 to $1,287.

The university trustees will vote on the season ticket pricing plan and the new zone breakout on Thursday.

2021 proposed pricing plan