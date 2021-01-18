Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert will return for his senior season

Ruckert says he has more to prove and more to give the university.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert says he will return for his senior season instead of declaring for the upcoming NFL draft.

"I am very blessed and fortunate to have the opportunity to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, however after talking to my family, my coaches, and those close to me I still think I have goals not yet achieved," Ruckert shared in a message to Buckeye Nation.