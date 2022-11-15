x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Ohio State remains at No. 2 in third College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes are on the road one last time this season as they take on Maryland.
Credit: AP
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison makes a catch against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remained at the No. 2 spot in the third College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes easily handled Indiana on the road, beating the Hoosiers 54-16.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3) and Penn State (11).

Ohio State will go the road one last time for the regular season when they take on Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 15, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jim Knowles | Ohio State-Maryland pregame press conference

Before You Leave, Check This Out