Ohio State remains at No. 2 in third College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remained at the No. 2 spot in the third College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes easily handled Indiana on the road, beating the Hoosiers 54-16.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3) and Penn State (11).

Ohio State will go the road one last time for the regular season when they take on Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 15, 2022)