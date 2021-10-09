WATCH: Ohio State hosts Skull Session ahead of Maryland game

The university will livestream Skull Session for the remaining home games this season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Beginning today, Ohio State will stream Skull Session from St. John Arena.

The event features the Ohio State Marching Band and speeches from coaches and players. You can watch in the player below.

Skull Session originally served as a final music rehearsal for the Ohio State Marching Band prior to its performance on the field. It has since become a tradition for Buckeyes fans to attend.

The Best Damn Band in the Land marches into the arena and plays “Fanfare for a New Era” as the football team arrives.

Head coach Ryan Day, other coaches and players speak each week before they head into Ohio Stadium.