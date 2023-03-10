WATCH: Ryan Day discusses upcoming matchup against Maryland in weekly press conference

The Buckeyes are back in Ohio Stadium Saturday and will take on the Maryland Terrapins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is speaking with the media Tuesday to discuss the Buckeyes' upcoming matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes (4-0) were off last week after a hard-fought victory against Notre Dame in South Bend. The Terrapins (5-0) come into Ohio Stadium after defeating Indiana last week 44-17.

Ohio State vs. Maryland kicks off at noon on Saturday.

Ohio State's 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 – at Indiana | W 23-3

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State | W 35-7

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky | W 63-10

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame | W 17-14

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)