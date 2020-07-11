LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State 7 - Rutgers 0 | 1st quarter | 10:05
Quarterback Justin Fields gets the Buckeyes on the board first as he finds Jameson Williams in the end zone from 38 yards out.
It's only been two weeks but we're already a quarter of the way through the 2020 season for the Buckeyes.
After picking up a win against Penn State in Happy Valley, Ohio State is back home for a contest against Rutgers.
We'll bring you all of the latest information from tonight's game in this story as well as our post game coverage later tonight.