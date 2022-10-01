LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes finish out a five-game homestand against the Scarlet Knights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 21 - Rutgers 7 | 2nd quarter | 14:51

A turnover into points for the Buckeyes. Zach Harrison forces the fumble from Simon and it's recovered by Mike Hall Jr. Three plays later, C.J. Stroud finds Julian Fleming for the 36-yard touchdown strike. (3 plays, 51 yards, 0:34)

---

Ohio State 14 - Rutgers 7 | 1st quarter | 4:05

Buckeyes with their first lead as Williams gets his second touchdown. On the drive, Egbuka caught two passes for a total of 47 yards. (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:29)

---

Ohio State 7 - Rutgers 7 | 1st quarter | 9:21

Trying to capitalize on the early lead, Rutgers attempts the onside kick but Ohio State fields it. And the lead is short lived as Miyan Williams rushes for a total of 36 yards including a 2-yard touchdown run. (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:38)

---

Ohio State 0 - Rutgers 7 | 1st quarter | 11:00

The Buckeyes are down early after the Knights recovered a muffed punt by Egbuka. Three plays later, Evan Simon connects with a wide open Sean Ryan for the touchdown. (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:33)

---

Jaxon Smith-Njigba out again

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be out yet again for Ohio State as he continues to recovery from an injury in the season opener.

A total of 14 players will be out this week. Additionally, Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson are listed as a game-time decisions.

---

Homecoming Saturday

It's the fifth straight Saturday that the Buckeyes are playing in from of the hometown fans.

Also, it's homecoming and we're celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium which opened on Oct. 7, 1922.