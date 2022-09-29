'The Fight': Ohio State football releases Rutgers game trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go."
In this week's trailer, Ohio State is gearing up for a fight Saturday afternoon when Rutgers comes to town.
The Buckeyes are wrapping up a five-game homestand with Big Ten East Division matchup with the Scarlet Knights.
"And when it goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight. It's about time that we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today. There's nothing to hold back."
Kickoff for this year's Homecoming game is set for 3:30 p.m.