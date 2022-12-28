Ohio State running back Miyan Williams absent from practice ahead of Peach Bowl

Williams was on the field with his teammates Wednesday during the media's open session for practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was absent from practice during the media’s brief viewing window on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s playoff semifinal against Georgia.

The media was allowed to watch the first 15 minutes of practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Williams was not on the field with his teammates.

This comes one day after Williams missed media availability with his offensive teammates. Chip Trayanumm, who filled in for Williams on Tuesday, said his teammate was feeling under the weather.

It is not known at this time if Williams would miss the playoff game, but Trayanumm said during interviews he would be ready to go.

Injuries at the running back position have been an issue for Ohio State the entire season and Williams was no exception.

After missing the game against Michigan State in October, Williams was carted off the field against Indiana on Nov. 12. He then missed the following game against Maryland before returning in the season finale.

On the season, Williams leads Ohio State with 817 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

His fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson announced earlier this month he would require surgery on his foot after missing multiple games throughout the season. Despite the injury-plagued year, Henderson still rushed for 604 yards on 107 attempts, scoring seven total touchdowns.

During the offseason, the Buckeyes lost Evan Pryor to a knee injury during training camp. T.C. Caffey also went down with an injury in October.

With the injuries, true freshman Dallan Hayden has been receiving more playing time. In five games, he’s racked up 510 yards with five touchdowns.

He was named the Big Ten Conference’s Freshman of the Week after scoring three touchdowns against the Terrapins.