Olave, Browning among players unavailable for Ohio State in Big Ten Championship

A total of 22 players will not be available for Saturday's game.
Credit: AP Photo/Al Goldis
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, right, catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Michigan State's Kalon Gervin (18) and Xavier Henderson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.

Ohio State has released a list of players that will be unavailable to play in Saturday's game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.

Wide receiver Chris Olave is on this week's list along with linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman.

The list does not specify whether a player is unavailable because of COVID-19 or injury.

Safety Marcus Hooker is listed as a game-time decision.

List of unavailable players for Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern

WR Chris Booker

CB Cam Brown 

LB Baron Browning

RB Steele Chambers

P Drue Chrisman

DL Jacolbe Cowan 

LB Tommy Eichenberg

DE Tyler Friday

DT Zaid Hamdan 

WR Jaylen Harris

QB Gunnar Hoak

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB Cade Kacherski 

QB Jagger Laroe

WR Chris Olave

TE Corey Rau

LB Ben Schmiesing

SAF Bryson Shaw

OL Ryan Smith

WR Jaxon Smith Njigba

DB Alec Taylor  

SAF Kourt Williams