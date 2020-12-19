Olave, Browning among players unavailable for Ohio State in Big Ten Championship

Ohio State has released a list of players that will be unavailable to play in Saturday's game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.
Wide receiver Chris Olave is on this week's list along with linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman.
The list does not specify whether a player is unavailable because of COVID-19 or injury.
Safety Marcus Hooker is listed as a game-time decision.
List of unavailable players for Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern
WR Chris Booker
CB Cam Brown
LB Baron Browning
RB Steele Chambers
P Drue Chrisman
DL Jacolbe Cowan
LB Tommy Eichenberg
DE Tyler Friday
DT Zaid Hamdan
WR Jaylen Harris
QB Gunnar Hoak
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
LB Cade Kacherski
QB Jagger Laroe
WR Chris Olave
TE Corey Rau
LB Ben Schmiesing
SAF Bryson Shaw
OL Ryan Smith
WR Jaxon Smith Njigba
DB Alec Taylor
SAF Kourt Williams