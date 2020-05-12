Multiple starters unavailable for Ohio State's game against Michigan State

A total of 23 players will not be available for Saturday's game.

Ohio State will be missing multiple starters when they take the field Saturday against Michigan State.

Among those unavailable include three starting offensive linemen: center Josh Myers and tackles Thayer Munford and Nicolas Petite-Frere.

Other players on the list of 23 include linebacker Tuf Borland, defensive end Tyler Friday and safety Josh Proctor. You can see the full list below.

The Buckeyes were forced to cancel last week game at Illinois due to COVID-19 cases within the program. The list does not specify whether a player is unavailable because of COVID-19 or injury.

Head Coach Ryan Day will also miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

List of unavailable players for Michigan State