Togiai, Smith among players unavailable for Ohio State in National Championship

Ohio State has released a list of players that will be unavailable to play in Monday's game against Alabama in the National Championship Game.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai is on this week's list along with defensive end Tyreke Smith and kickers Blake Haubeil and Dominic DiMaccio.
The list does not specify whether a player is unavailable because of COVID-19 or injury.
List of unavailable players for National Championship Game against Alabama
CB Cam Brown
DL Jacolbe Cowan
K Dominic DiMaccio
DT Ty Hamilton
WR Jaylen Harris
K Blake Haubeil
OT Dawand Jones
LB Cade Kacherski
LB Mitchell Melton
DE Tyreke Smith
DT Tommy Togiai
SAF Kourt Williams
RB Miyan Williams