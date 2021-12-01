Togiai, Smith among players unavailable for Ohio State in National Championship

A total of 13 players will not be available for Monday's game.

Ohio State has released a list of players that will be unavailable to play in Monday's game against Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai is on this week's list along with defensive end Tyreke Smith and kickers Blake Haubeil and Dominic DiMaccio.

The list does not specify whether a player is unavailable because of COVID-19 or injury.

List of unavailable players for National Championship Game against Alabama

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

K Dominic DiMaccio

DT Ty Hamilton

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

OT Dawand Jones

LB Cade Kacherski

LB Mitchell Melton

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Tommy Togiai

SAF Kourt Williams