'Love Conquers All': Ohio State releases Indiana hype video

This week's video focused on the love for the Buckeye brotherhood and the sacrifices each player makes for one another.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are you hyped up for the season? If not, you're about to be.

Ohio State football released its first trailer of the year. The No. 3 ranked Buckeyes travel to Indiana where they will take on the Hoosiers to open the season.

"We got into that stadium, we are all we have right now. It's us against in the world going into that stadium, man. All you have his your brother."

The full trailer can be seen below.