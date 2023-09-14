'Built By Toughness': Ohio State releases hype video for Western Kentucky game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "The challenge is how hard are you going to play for your brothers?"
That was the question poised to the Ohio State Buckeyes in this week's game trailer against Western Kentucky University.
The video featured starting quarterback Kyle McCord giving a passionate speech to his teammates about coming together for each other every play.
"It's us verse us. It's you verse you every play. How hard are you going to go for your brother? How are you going to give it everything you got? Every single snap ask yourself that question."
The Buckeyes take on the Hilltoppers at The 'Shoe at noon on Saturday.