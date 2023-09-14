'Built By Toughness': Ohio State releases hype video for Western Kentucky game

"It's us verse us. It's you verse you every play. How hard are you going to go for your brother?"

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "The challenge is how hard are you going to play for your brothers?"

That was the question poised to the Ohio State Buckeyes in this week's game trailer against Western Kentucky University.

The video featured starting quarterback Kyle McCord giving a passionate speech to his teammates about coming together for each other every play.

"It's us verse us. It's you verse you every play. How hard are you going to go for your brother? How are you going to give it everything you got? Every single snap ask yourself that question."

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟑 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/WrpY7J047m — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 14, 2023