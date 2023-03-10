Ohio State releases home and away Big Ten opponents through 2028

The 2024 season will feature eight home games and the 120th all-time matchup between Ohio State and Michigan.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes released its home and away Big Ten opponents through 2028.

In 2025, the Buckeyes will host Texas for the first time since 2005 and UCLA will make its first visit since 1999.

The Big Ten had released opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons — the first with USC and UCLA — in June, but those needed to be torn up after the conference expanded West again in August with Oregon and Washington also leaving the Pac-12.

The Big Ten calls its scheduling model flex-protect, which locks in important annual rivalry games but doesn’t require every team to have the same number of protected games.

The 18-team model has 12 protected annual matchups: Illinois-Northwestern; Illinois-Purdue; Indiana-Purdue; Iowa-Minnesota; Iowa-Nebraska; Iowa-Wisconsin; Maryland-Rutgers; Michigan-Michigan State; Michigan-Ohio State; Minnesota-Wisconsin; Oregon-Washington; and USC-UCLA.

2024 Ohio State schedule

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan

Sept. 21 – Marshall

Big Ten Home Games

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

Big Ten Away Games

Michigan State

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

2025 Ohio State schedule

Aug. 30 – Texas

Sept. 13 – Ohio

Oct. 18 – UConn

Big Ten Home Games

Minnesota

Penn State

Rutgers

UCLA

Big Ten Away Games

Illinois

Michigan

Purdue

Washington

Wisconsin

2026 Ohio State schedule

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State

Big Ten Home Games

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Oregon

Big Ten Home Games

Indiana

Iowa

Nebraska

USC

2027 Ohio State schedule

Sept. 4 – Bowling Green

Sept. 11 – New Hampshire

Sept. 18 – Alabama

Big Ten Home Games

Michigan State

Purdue

Nebraska

USC

Big Ten Away Games

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Rutgers

2028 Ohio State schedule

Sept. 2 – Buffalo

Sept. 9 – at Alabama

Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

Big Ten Home Games

Michigan

Minnesota

Rutgers

Washington

Wisconsin

Big Ten Away Games

Illinois

Maryland

Penn State

UCLA

