Ohio State releases home and away Big Ten opponents through 2028

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes released its home and away Big Ten opponents through 2028.
The 2024 season will feature eight home games and the 120th all-time matchup between Ohio State and Michigan.
In 2025, the Buckeyes will host Texas for the first time since 2005 and UCLA will make its first visit since 1999.
The Big Ten had released opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons — the first with USC and UCLA — in June, but those needed to be torn up after the conference expanded West again in August with Oregon and Washington also leaving the Pac-12.
The Big Ten calls its scheduling model flex-protect, which locks in important annual rivalry games but doesn’t require every team to have the same number of protected games.
The 18-team model has 12 protected annual matchups: Illinois-Northwestern; Illinois-Purdue; Indiana-Purdue; Iowa-Minnesota; Iowa-Nebraska; Iowa-Wisconsin; Maryland-Rutgers; Michigan-Michigan State; Michigan-Ohio State; Minnesota-Wisconsin; Oregon-Washington; and USC-UCLA.
2024 Ohio State schedule
- Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
- Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
- Sept. 21 – Marshall
Big Ten Home Games
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Purdue
Big Ten Away Games
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Oregon
- Penn State
2025 Ohio State schedule
- Aug. 30 – Texas
- Sept. 13 – Ohio
- Oct. 18 – UConn
Big Ten Home Games
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- UCLA
Big Ten Away Games
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Washington
- Wisconsin
2026 Ohio State schedule
- Sept. 5 – Ball State
- Sept. 12 – at Texas
- Sept. 19 – Kent State
Big Ten Home Games
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Oregon
Big Ten Home Games
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- USC
2027 Ohio State schedule
- Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
- Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
- Sept. 18 – Alabama
Big Ten Home Games
- Michigan State
- Purdue
- Nebraska
- USC
Big Ten Away Games
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Oregon
- Rutgers
2028 Ohio State schedule
- Sept. 2 – Buffalo
- Sept. 9 – at Alabama
- Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois
Big Ten Home Games
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Rutgers
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Big Ten Away Games
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Penn State
- UCLA
