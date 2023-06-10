Ohio State RB Henderson ruled out for Maryland game; 8 other Buckeyes unavailable

The junior running back ran 14 times for 104 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame two weeks ago.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is among nine Buckeyes listed as unavailable for Saturday's home matchup against Maryland.

It's unclear why Henderson was ruled out. The junior running back ran 14 times for 104 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame two weeks ago, seemingly without suffering any injuries.

Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum will split the carries as the Buckeyes look to stay undefeated against the Terrapins.

No players are listed as questionable.

The full unavailable list is:

WR Nolan Baudo

CB Jyaire Brown

WR Kyion Grayes

RB TreVeyon Henderson

TE Zak Herbstreit

LB Arvell Reese

DL Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

LB Kourt Williams II

FAST FACTS:

This is the first time Ohio State and Maryland will meet while both teams are undefeated. The Buckeyes are 8-0 against the Terps, averaging over 57 points a game.

Maryland has never beaten Ohio State in eight tries since 2014 when Maryland joined the Big Ten.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s teams are 32-0 vs. unranked opponents.

Tagovailoa has been sacked just once in 169 pass attempts.

Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom recorded a career-high 13 tackles — seven solo — in the 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

Maryland has won each of its first five games of the season by at least 18 points for the first time ever.

Jeshaun Jones is Tagovailoa’s favorite target, averaging 16.8 yards per catch with 319 total yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches for 121 yards last week.

Dating to last season, the Terps defense has allowed 20 points or less for the last seven games, the longest current streak in the country.

