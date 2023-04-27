Houston Texans select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with 2nd overall pick

Stroud was the starting quarterback for Ohio State for the last two seasons.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Houston Texans selected Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud with the 2nd overall pick Thursday night in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud was the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes for the last two seasons where he won 22 games including a Rose Bowl in 2021 and leading the team to the College Football Playoff in 2022.

In his final game with Ohio State, Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

In his two years, Stroud finished second in school history with 575 career completions, 8,123 career yards and 85 career touchdowns.

Stroud also has the second and third best passing yards in a season with 4,435 (2021) and 3,688 (2022) and the second most touchdown passes in a season at 44 (2021).

The California native finished his career with multiple records at Ohio State, including season/career completion percentages, passing yards per game season/career and passing efficiency season/career.

He owns five of the top 10 passing yards in a game including the No. 1 spot with 573 against Utah in last year's Rose Bowl.

Stroud’s play landed him as a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist where he finished fourth in 2021 and third in 2022.