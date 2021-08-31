Report: Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers signs $1.4 million NIL deal

ESPN reports the deal was negotiated by Ewers’ agents and is his third NIL deal overall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers has reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal worth $1.4 million.

According to ESPN , Ewers signed a three-year deal with GT Sports Marketing in exchange for autographs.

In July, the NCAA adopted rules for athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

It was reported this summer Ewers would be unable to sign any deal while in Texas because of rules that prohibited high school athletes from earning money from endorsements and sponsorships.