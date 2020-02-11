This is first Big Ten player of the week honors for both Fields and Togiai.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State Buckeyes are receiving honors within the conference this week after defeating Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday.

Quarterback Justin Fields was named Big Ten's Co-Offensive Players of the Week. He shares the honor with Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa.

Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 38-25 win over the Nittany Lions. His first seven passes were all completions, giving him 16 consecutive completions over two games to tie the school record set by J.T. Barrett in 2016.

Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was named the Defensive Player of the Week after recording a career-best three sacks on Saturday night. He led the team with seven tackles, including four solo stops.

This is first Big Ten player of the week honors for both Fields and Togiai.