Ohio State QB Justin Fields drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for an open receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 49-27. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is off the board as the Chicago Bears selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields came to Columbus in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Georgia.

In two seasons with Ohio State, Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields was a two-time Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.

He was first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner. 

Fields led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten Conference championships and two appearances in the College Football Playoff including a win in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson.