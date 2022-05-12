Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist

This is the second year in a row Stroud has been named a Heisman finalist.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

The other finalists announced Monday evening include Georgia's Stetson Bennett, USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, all of whom are quarterbacks.

Stroud, in his third season out of Inland Empire, California, is a Heisman finalist for the second year in a row. He was fourth in voting last year.

He came into this season regarded as the front-runner and remained the favorite as Ohio State piled up impressive numbers through the first eight games.

Stroud completed 235 passes on 355 attempts for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns with six interceptions. He had five 300-yard games and threw three or more touchdowns in six of 12 games.

Stroud became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to have back-to-back seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes.