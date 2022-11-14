Stroud named Big Ten player of the week for 5-TD performance against Indiana

Stroud completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

This was Stroud's ninth career game, and fourth this season, with at least five touchdown passes.

Stroud became the first quarterback in the history of the Big Ten Conference to have consecutive seasons with at least 30 touchdown passes. He threw for 44 touchdown passes in the 2021 season.

Stroud's final touchdown of the game was an 8-yard toss to fifth-year wideout Kamryn Babb, the first of his collegiate career. Babb has battled injuries throughout his time at Ohio State. He's endured four knee surgeries since 2017.

The Buckeye quarterback ranks in the top five nationally in five different categories and is the nation’s leader in two: pass efficiency (188.2) and touchdowns (34). Stroud is second in yards per attempt (9.92), third in passes of 30-plus yards (21) and fifth in yards per completion (14.78).

This is Stroud's fifth career Offensive Player of the Week award and his 12th career weekly honor from the conference.

Ohio State’s Big Ten Players of the Week so far this season:

Sept. 12: Marvin Harrison Jr. (co-Offensive)

Sept. 19: C.J. Stroud (Offensive)

Sept. 26: Tommy Eichenberg (Defensive)

Oct. 3: Miyan Williams (Offensive)

Oct. 10: C.J. Stroud (Offensive)

Oct. 24: Noah Ruggles (Special Teams)

Oct. 31: JT Tuimoloau (Defensive)