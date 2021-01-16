Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman enters 2021 NFL Draft

In a post on Twitter, Chrisman thanked his family and friends along with the coaches and support staff at Ohio State.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman announced Friday evening that he would be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chrisman was eligible to return to the Buckeyes this fall after the NCAA granted an extra year to student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, Chrisman thanked his family and friends along with the coaches and support staff at Ohio State.

"These last five years playing for the Buckeyes have given me friends and memories that will last a lifetime," Chrisman wrote. "The brotherhood is real and I loved every second of it."

Chrisman was a Ray Guy semifinalist in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

He was also Academic All-Big Ten and an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Aside from flipping field positions, Chrisman was also known for his water bottle flipping talent. In early 2020, he raised $14,000 for Australian bushfire relief during a 24-hour live stream flipping bottles.