WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, C.J. Stroud press conference | Ohio State-Wisconsin week

The No. 3 Buckeyes host the Badgers Saturday at the 'Shoe. Kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes open up Big Ten Conference play this weekend as they host the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night.

Head coach Ryan Day along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.

OHIO STATE VS. WISCONSIN: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Quick Hitters

The game matches the programs with the most Big Ten divisional titles since the conference moved to a divisional format in 2011: Ohio State has won or shared 10 consecutive division titles. Wisconsin has won or shared five division titles.

The Buckeyes have won eight consecutive games over the Badgers, including a 38-7 win in 2019 at Ohio Stadium and a 34-21 win in the 2019 Big Ten championship game.

Ohio State is 70-28 all-time in night games, including 20-5 at Ohio Stadium, and has won nine of its last 10.

Marvelous Marvin

Marvin Harrison Jr. has caught eight touchdown passes in his last four games, beginning with the 2022 Rose Bowl and continuing through the first three games this fall.

His five TD receptions currently is tied for second nationally.

And how about this: 14 of his 18 receptions this season have resulted in either first downs or touchdowns (and in some cases, both).

Harrison Jr. also ranks second nationally with five catches of 30 yards or more. Only Marvin Mims Jr. of Oklahoma has more, with six.

(A Preview) on Wisconsin

Wisconsin is 2-1 on the young season and coming off a 66-7 win over New Mexico State last week in Madison.

The Badgers’ offensive identity continues to come on the ground, as sophomore running back Braelon Allen is fifth in the Big Ten in rushing through three games. He’s carried 50 times for 332 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Defensively, Wisconsin has surrendered just 24 points this season and rank 11th overall, allowing an average of just 246.0 yards per game.











