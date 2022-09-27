WATCH: Ryan Day, Tim Walton and Mitch Rossi discuss Rutgers game

The Buckeyes wrap-up a five-game homestand when they host the Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will wrap-up a five-game homestand as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

Head coach Ryan Day along with secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and tight end Mitch Rossi spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.

---

OHIO STATE VS. RUTGERS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

Quick Hitters

The Buckeyes have had five-game home stands twice before in Ohio Stadium: in 1999 the team went 4-1 with wins over UCLA, Ohio, Cincinnati, a loss to Wisconsin and a win over Purdue. In 2003 the team went 5-0 with wins over Washington, San Diego State, North Carolina State, Bowling Green and Northwestern.

Ohio State won its ninth consecutive game against Wisconsin with a 52-21 win last Saturday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams was dominant out of the backfield. Henderson ran for 121 yards on 21 attempts, while Williams had 11 totes for 101 yards and two first-half touchdowns.

Since managing just 21 points in a season-opening win against Notre Dame, Ohio State is averaging 58 points in its last three contests.

Ohio State, which has finished nationally 1st, 7th and 4th in total offense the last three years under Ryan Day, is currently second in the nation with an average of 558.8 yards per game. Ohio State is two offensive yards shy of No. 1 Tennessee heading into this week’s games.

Ohio State is the only team in the nation averaging at least 300 yards per game passing and at least 200 yards per game rushing.

Stroud Stats

Last week, quarterback C.J. Stroud became just the third player in program history to throw at least 60 career touchdown passes.

Three TD tosses on Saturday would tie Justin Fields for No. 2 on the all-time list(63). Only J.T. Barrett is ahead of Fields and Stroud with an Ohio State and Big Ten record 104 TD passes.

He ranks first nationally in TD passes (16), 2nd in efficiency (207.5), 4th in yards per completion (15.47) and 13th in yards per game (305.5).

And that’s not all. He’s also No. 2 in passer efficiency rating (207.5), No. 4 in yards per completion (15.4) and No. 13 in yards per game (305.5).

Scouting the Scarlet Knights