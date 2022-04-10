WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and Tony Alford press conference | Ohio State-Michigan State week

The Buckeyes are going out on the road for the first time this season to face the Spartans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing the first fives games of the season at home, the Ohio State Buckeyes will have their first road challenge as they take on Michigan State this Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and running backs coach Tony Alford spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.

OHIO STATE VS. MICHIGAN STATE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Quick Hitters

Since scoring a Ryan Day-team low 21 points in a season-opening win against Notre Dame, Ohio State is averaging 55.7 points per game in its last four contests.

After a pair of close games in 2015 and 2016 – Michigan State won 17-14 in 2015 and Ohio State 17-16 in 2016 – the Buckeyes have averaged 43.2 points per game in the last five meetings.

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s defense has limited MSU to just 7.6 points per game.

However, eight of Michigan State’s 15 wins in this series have come over a nationally ranked Ohio State team, including five Spartan wins over a Top 5 Ohio State team.

A Top-10 Total Defense

Ohio State’s team defense is ranked among the nation’s Top 25 in three major statistical categories: total defense, scoring defense and passing yardage.

Included is a Top 10 – No. 10 – ranking in total defense.

Through five games last season, Ohio State ranked 42nd in scoring defense, 77th in rushing, 84th in total defense and 98th in passing yardage.

Ohio State’s two starting linebackers continue to lead the team in tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg has a team-high 42 tackles, including a team-best 5.5 TFLs.

Steele Chambers is next with 30 tackles and 4.0 TFLs which rank third-most on the team.

On the Ground & Through the Air