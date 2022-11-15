WATCH: Ryan Day and Jim Knowles discuss Maryland game

The Buckeyes are set for the final road test of the season against the Terrapins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is set set for the final road game of the season as they travel to College Park for a Saturday afternoon tilt against Maryland.

Head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.

OHIO STATE VS. MARYLAND: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

At 10-0 overall, Ohio State has reached 10-or-more wins for the 10th consecutive year, excluding the 2020 season that was limited to Big Ten regular season games only and included three canceled games. This is the 29th 10-win season for Ohio State, which ranks fourth among all schools.

Ohio State has Top 10 rankings in both total offense (6th; 501.9) and total defense (7th; 271.5).

Ohio State has a Top 10 defense nationally. Ohio State is 7th in total defense (271.5), 5th in first downs allowed (135), 6th in third down conversions (.279; 41-147), 6th against the pass (161.2 ypg), 7th in scoring (15.6 ppg), 14th in efficiency (113.9) and 18th vs. the run (110.3) so far in 2022.

Ohio State’s offense, as it has been under the direction of head coach Ryan Day, is sailing along at a balanced clip of 294.0 passing yards per game, 207.9 rushing yards per game and 501.9 total yards per game.

The Buckeye offense is scoring 46.8 points per game – 2nd nationally – and has scored 47 of 49 times in the red zone for the third-highest percentage in the country (.959).

The matchup with Maryland