WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and Kevin Wilson discuss Iowa game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes return to action after the bye week hosting Iowa in a noon showdown at the 'Shoe.

Head coach Ryan Day along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.

OHIO STATE VS. IOWA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

Quick Hitters

This is the first meeting between Ohio State and Iowa in five years, or since the 2017 game in Iowa City: a 55-24 Iowa win with a point total representing the fifth-most points ever scored against Ohio State.

The last time Iowa played at Ohio Stadium was during the 2013 season and the Buckeyes were on an 18-game winning streak to start the Urban Meyer era. Ohio State won that 2013 game, 34-24, as Braxton Miller threw for 222 yards.

The game will be No. 66 in the series that began 100 years ago with a 12-9 Iowa victory in the fifth game ever in brand new Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State is 30-9-1 all-time against Iowa at Ohio Stadium with seven consecutive wins.

Big Play Buckeyes

Ohio State has 44 plays of 20 or more yards this season.

24 of those 44 plays have gone for 30+ yards, tops in the country (with Tennessee).

TE Cade Stover has three receptions of 30+ yards, the most among Big Ten tight ends.

The Buckeyes lead the nation with an average of 8.07 yards per play.

Since Ryan Day’s arrival on staff in 2017, Ohio State has never finished lower than 11th nationally in yards per play.

20-Plus Yard Playmakers 15 – WR Emeka Egbuka (1 rush, 13 rec., 1 KOR) 9 – WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (9 rec.) 5 – RB Miyan Williams (5 rush) 4 – TE Cade Stover (4 rec.)



Scouting Iowa