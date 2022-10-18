WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and Kevin Wilson discuss Iowa game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes return to action after the bye week hosting Iowa in a noon showdown at the 'Shoe.
Head coach Ryan Day along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.
---
OHIO STATE VS. IOWA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics
- This is the first meeting between Ohio State and Iowa in five years, or since the 2017 game in Iowa City: a 55-24 Iowa win with a point total representing the fifth-most points ever scored against Ohio State.
- The last time Iowa played at Ohio Stadium was during the 2013 season and the Buckeyes were on an 18-game winning streak to start the Urban Meyer era. Ohio State won that 2013 game, 34-24, as Braxton Miller threw for 222 yards.
- The game will be No. 66 in the series that began 100 years ago with a 12-9 Iowa victory in the fifth game ever in brand new Ohio Stadium.
- Ohio State is 30-9-1 all-time against Iowa at Ohio Stadium with seven consecutive wins.
Big Play Buckeyes
- Ohio State has 44 plays of 20 or more yards this season.
- 24 of those 44 plays have gone for 30+ yards, tops in the country (with Tennessee).
- TE Cade Stover has three receptions of 30+ yards, the most among Big Ten tight ends.
- The Buckeyes lead the nation with an average of 8.07 yards per play.
- Since Ryan Day’s arrival on staff in 2017, Ohio State has never finished lower than 11th nationally in yards per play.
- 20-Plus Yard Playmakers
- 15 – WR Emeka Egbuka (1 rush, 13 rec., 1 KOR)
- 9 – WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (9 rec.)
- 5 – RB Miyan Williams (5 rush)
- 4 – TE Cade Stover (4 rec.)
Scouting Iowa
- The Hawkeyes bring one of the nation’s top defenses to Columbus. They’re allowing an average of just 9.6 points per game – good for third-best nationally – and have allowed just five touchdowns in six games.
- Against the run, the Hawkeyes surrender 110.6 yards per game and have given up just two rushing TDs. Iowa allows 154.0 passing yards per game and has twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes allowed (three).
- Linebacker Jack Campbell is tied for eighth nationally with 63 tackles through six games. In the secondary, Cooper DeJean leads with three INTs, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
- Senior quarterback Spencer Petras will be making his 26th career start Saturday at QB and has thrown for over 4,000 yards.
- Petras’ favorite target has been TE Sam LaPorta, a preseason All-American who has over 100 career receptions for 1,407 yards and four touchdowns.