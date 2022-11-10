WATCH: Ryan Day, coaches recap Ohio State's first six games going into bye week

The Buckeyes return to action against Iowa on Oct. 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After defeating Michigan State on Saturday, Ohio State has reached the halfway point of the regular season.

The Buckeyes are going into the bye week ranked No.2 in the country and sitting at 6-0.

Head coach Ryan Day along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the first half of the year.

With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness.

C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12.

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway 77-21 victory over Toledo.

Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud’s five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21.

Miyan Williams carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10.