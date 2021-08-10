Ohio State preseason No. 4 in coaches poll

The Buckeyes finished last season 7-1 with a fourth-straight Big Ten title and a win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 7-1 season where they won their fourth-straight Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal before falling to Alabama in the National Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide was named the preseason No 1 getting 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two.

No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.

At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll for the first time. And Mack Brown’s North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.