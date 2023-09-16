6 Buckeyes unavailable for Western Kentucky game

The Buckeyes have one more chance to tune up before the Sept. 25 collision with No. 9 Notre Dame at South Bend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six Buckeyes are unavailable for Saturday's game between Ohio State and Western Kentucky.

One player, safety Lathan Ransom, is questionable.

The six unavailable players are:

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

LB Arvell Reese

DL Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

LB Kourt Williams II

GAME PREVIEW: OHIO STATE VS WESTERN KENTUCKY

They're still trying to smooth out the early season wrinkles that come with a new starting quarterback and three new starters on the offensive linemen. The defense has allowed a total of 10 points in the first two games. Western Kentucky hasn't had trouble scoring.

The Hilltoppers' 93 points in the first two weeks is second best in Conference USA.

KEY MATCHUP

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. against Western Kentucky secondary. Harrison, arguably the best wideout in the nation, had seven catches for 160 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season last week. The Hilltoppers have limited opponents to about 189 passing yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Kentucky: Quarterback Austin Reed is tops in the conference with an average of more than 294 passing yards per game. He's tossed six touchdown passes. Last week he completed passes to 10 different receivers.

Ohio State: QB Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes last week. He completed 14 of 20 for 258 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES