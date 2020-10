The first road test of the 2020 season awaits #3 Ohio State in Happy Valley Saturday night against #18 Penn State.

While this year there will be no fans inside the stadium, the Buckeyes will be facing the Nittany Lions who are trying to avoid going 0-2.

This week's game trailer focuses on the night game and the importance of not losing sight of this year's goals.

"Do not allow them to take what you worked for all year long.”