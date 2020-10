A nearly empty Beaver Stadium will be the backdrop for tonight's matchup between two of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference.

Typically when Ohio State makes the trip to Penn State, Beaver Stadium is filled with more than 100,000 fans decked out for the school's whiteout game with a primetime kickoff.

This year, it's in primetime but there will only be a handful of fans in State College as part of the Big Ten's COVID-19 precautions.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are scheduled to kickoff just after 7:30 p.m.